Top 7 air purifiers with up to 65% discount from Philips, Eureka Forbes and more- Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Amazon Republic Day Sale is here, offering up to 65% off on top air purifiers. This is your chance to improve indoor air quality with high-efficiency models at reduced prices.
If you're worried about unhealthy home or office air, here are the seven best air purifiers at unbeatable prices.
The Dyson TP10 cleans space up to 600 sq. ft. Its HEPA H13 filter captures 99.95% of microscopic particles, including PM 0.1. Grab it during the sale for Rs. 33,399.
1. Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1
The Honeywell Air Touch V2 purifies rooms up to 388 sq. ft. with its 4-stage filtration system, removing 99.99% of pollutants. During the sale, it is available for Rs. 7,999.
2. Honeywell Air Touch V2
The Xiaomi 4 cleans rooms up to 516 sq. ft. with its True HEPA filter. It offers fast purification and app control. It’s now available at Rs. 13,999, after a 30% discount.
3. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Eureka Forbes Smart Air Purifier 355 covers up to 480 sq. ft. and removes 99.97% of airborne impurities with its True HEPA H13 filter. Purchase it for Rs. 13,999 during the sale.
4. Eureka Forbes Smart Air Purifier
The Philips Smart Air Purifier is perfect for smaller spaces, covering up to 36 m². It removes 99.97% of allergens with its HEPA filter. It’s now available for Rs. 12,199.
5. Philips Smart Air Purifier
6. Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier
The Qubo Smart Air Purifier covers 200 sq. ft. and features a True HEPA H-13 filter for virus removal. It’s now priced at Rs. 6,550.
7. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200
Upgrade your indoor air quality with these deals. Find the best air purifiers at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
