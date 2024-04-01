Apple iPhone 13 available at a 13% discount on Amazon!

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 01, 2024
The Apple iPhone 13 is currently being offered at a reduced price on Amazon.

It boasts a 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, providing users with a vibrant visual experience.

A notable feature is its Cinematic mode, which enhances video quality by adding a shallow depth of field and automatically adjusting focus.

The device is equipped with an advanced dual-camera system, comprising 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras. This setup enables users to capture stunning photographs with features like Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Night mode.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 offers impressive video recording capabilities, supporting 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

For selfie enthusiasts, it features a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

Powering the device is the A15 Bionic chip, known for delivering exceptional performance and speed.

Customers can now avail of a 13% discount on the original price of INR 59,900, bringing the cost down to INR 52,090 on Amazon.

This offer presents an opportunity for individuals interested in acquiring the latest iPhone model at a more affordable rate.

