Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From Inspector Rishi, Madu to Lover, know what to binge-watch online
Published Mar 31, 2024
Weekend OTT watchlist: Get ready for your weekend binge-watching session! Explore the top releases across various OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.
Inspector Rishi: Join Inspector Rishi and his squad as they investigate mysterious deaths in a mountain community. This Tamil horror suspense thriller takes viewers on a journey filled with human challenges and mystical beings lurking in the shadows. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Madu: Follow Anthony Madu, a 12-year-old from Nigeria, as he pursues his passion for ballet at a prestigious school in England. This inspiring documentary showcases Anthony's courage and determination as he overcomes challenges on a global stage. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Anatomy of a Fall: Delve into the suspenseful plot of "Anatomy of a Fall," where a woman is suspected of her husband's murder, leaving their blind son as the sole witness facing a moral dilemma. Catch this must-watch film on Amazon Prime.
Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha: Follow Joshua, a former assassin turned protector, as he navigates the dangerous world of private security. Assigned to safeguard his ex-girlfriend from a ruthless cartel leader, Joshua's loyalty and skills are put to the test. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Lover: Experience the heartfelt narrative of "Lover," which premiered in theatres on February 8, 2024, and is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Explore the complexities of love in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Whether you're into horror, documentaries, thrillers, or romance, there's something for everyone this weekend. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the best of OTT entertainment from the comfort of your home.