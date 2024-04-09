Apple iPhone 14 now available at a 26% discount; Check offers
Published Apr 09, 2024
The Apple iPhone 14 boasts a 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display.
Its advanced camera system ensures excellent photo quality in various lighting conditions.
Cinematic mode now supports 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps.
It also has an Action mode for smooth handheld videos.
Equipped with vital safety features like Crash Detection.
iPhone 14 users can take advantage of an all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback.
Users are also promised durability with Ceramic Shield and water resistance.
Available at Rs. 58,999 after a 26% discount from the original price of Rs. 79,900.
