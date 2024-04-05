iPhone 13 price drop announced: Amazon rolls out 12% discount, check latest price
The iPhone 13 is one of the most value-for-money entry points into the Apple ecosystem, allowing you to experience Apple's best.
It has replaced the iPhone 12 as the cheapest non-SE iPhone that Apple officially sells.
Although it is priced at quite a premium, Amazon has introduced an iPhone 13 price drop offer which takes its price down by a massive amount.
The 128GB variant of the standard iPhone 13 is usually priced at Rs. 59900 on Amazon.
With a discount of 12 percent, the iPhone 13 is currently selling for Rs. 52990.
It is available for purchase in six colours - Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Green, and Product Red.
Buyers can get a trade-in discount of up to Rs. 7700 if they exchange their old smartphone, depending on its model and condition.
If they wish to avoid paying the full amount in one go, no-cost EMI options are also available on the iPhone 13.
