Dell launches 2024 XPS, Alienware and Inspiron laptops in India: Check out
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 09, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Dell calls the XPS 16 its “most powerful XPS laptop ever” with up to with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The XPS 14 gets up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, enabling content creation through AI-enabled apps. Both laptops come with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The new Dell Alienware m16 R2 caters to gamers with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It has a 240Hz QHD+ screen and comes with a Stealth key which turns on a quiet mode, reducing fan speed noise and turning off backlighting.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus also comes equipped with AI features like auto framing which keeps you centred during video chats and AI-enabled noise reduction.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It sports a 2.2K display and has an ExpressCharge feature which charges the battery to 80% in less than 60 minutes.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 13 price drop announced: Amazon rolls out 12% discount, check latest price
Motorola Edge 50 Pro first hands-on look: All details of this new AI smartphone
Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with 36% discount! Check details
Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with massive discounts on Amazon
View more