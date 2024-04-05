Motorola Edge 50 Pro first hands-on look: All details of this new AI smartphone
Apr 05, 2024
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is finally launched! Check out its first looks with the stylish Luxe Lavender colour.
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro was announced as the company’s premium offering in the mid-range smartphone market.
The smartphone created a huge hype with its AI features, ProGrade camera, new silicon leather back, and more. Shockingly the device is available at a starting price of just Rs. 31999.
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a sleek and premium-looking design which features a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display.
For powerful performance and AI features, the device is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM.
The smartphone features a 50MP AI-powered camera which utilizes Moto AI to enhance the image quality.
Additionally, Moto Edge 50 Pro supports 125W wired charging which power up the device in just 15 minutes.
The smartphone runs on Motorola Hello UX interface based on Android 14. The company also offers 3 years of OS updates.
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available for purchase starting April 9 on Flipkart as well as other retail stores.
