Apple iPhone 15 Plus: Now available with a discount on Amazon!
Published Apr 02, 2024
The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is now on sale on Amazon with a 9% discount.
Features include Dynamic Island for alerts, a durable design, and a 6.7" Super Retina XDR display.
It is equipped with a 48MP main camera and 2x telephoto lens.
Enhanced portrait mode allows for detailed and colorful shots.
The iPhone 15 Plus is powered by the A16 Bionic chip for advanced features.
It can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 81,600, down from the original Rs. 89,900.
It is also splash, water, and dust resistant with Ceramic Shield front.
Offers computational photography and Voice Isolation for calls.
The iPhone 15 Plus also provides great all-day battery life and efficient performance.
