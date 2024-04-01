OnePlus Nord CE 4 launched: Check out specs, features, price, more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 01, 2024
Photo Credit: OnePlus
The awaited OnePlus Nord CE 4 finally launched today! Check out what the smartphone has in store for the users.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus finally announced the awaited Nord CE 4 smartphone today in India with some new upgrades.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS AMOLED display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate and Aqua Touch support.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Photo Credit: Amazon
For photography, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera. On the front, it sports a 16MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: Amazon
For lasting performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 is equipped with a 5500mAh battery and 100W fast charging support.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The smartphone runs on OyxgenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.
Photo Credit: Amazon
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available in two colour variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble
Photo Credit: Amazon
In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 comes at a starting price of Rs. 24999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.
