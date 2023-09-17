Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO  

In a groundbreaking move, Apple iPhone 15  touts the indigenous NavIC GPS technology developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This marks a significant step in Apple's investment in the Indian market.

Apple's iPhone 15 series integrates ISRO's NavIC GPS technology, enhancing navigation precision in India 

 Apple's increased investment in India in recent years includes the establishment of a manufacturing plant for older iPhone models and the production of the iPhone 14 in 2022.

Apple has announced that it will produce the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models in India, making them available for sale within 10 days of their global launch. 

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in India feature a unique GPS technology called NavIC, developed by the ISRO.  

NavIC is a regional satellite navigation system created as an alternative to the GPS system, offering Standard Position Service (SPS) for civilians and Restricted Service (RS) for strategic users.  

The NavIC constellation consists of 7 satellites, with three in geostationary orbit and the remainder in inclined geosynchronous orbit. ISRO also operates a network of ground stations for monitoring and control.

 NavIC has diverse applications, including location-based services, transportation (aerial, marine, and terrestrial), surveying, resource monitoring, personal mobility, and scientific research.

 India achieved two significant milestones with the iPhone 15 launch: simultaneous availability with global markets and the inclusion of the NavIC GPS satellite system in the device 

Pricing for the iPhone 15 series in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the standard model and Rs. 89,900 for the Plus variant, with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. 

The iPhone 15 Pro series has seen a price increase in India, with the base 128GB iPhone 15 Pro starting at Rs. 134,900, and the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max, now with a higher base storage, priced at Rs. 159,900.

 Apple's investment in Indian manufacturing and the inclusion of NavIC technology in its latest iPhone series underscore the company's commitment to the Indian market and its collaboration with ISRO.

