Apple delays iPhone 15 Pro China deliveries to October
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Sep 16, 2023
The iPhone 15 Pro was a long-awaited iPhone, and the company has taken some major decisions regarding its delivery in China. Check it out.
The iPhone 15 Pro customers in China will need to wait for four to five weeks before receiving the iPhone 15 Pro.
Apple website showed this on Friday as it started taking pre-orders in an early sign of strong demand.
Apple had said it could start delivering the iPhone 15 by Sept. 22, the day the phone goes on sale in stores.
People in China will have to wait for eight working days to get an iPhone 15 Plus.
This comes in the wake of the Chinese foreign ministry saying it has not banned the purchase and use of iPhones.
"Since the decline of Huawei, the iPhone has been able to attract a massive number of consumers in the more than $600 segment," said Ivan Lam, senior analyst at Counterpoint.
"The new iPhone 15 series, especially the Pro series, will be a good choice for the installed base who are using iPhone 11/12 and looking for an updated replacement," Lam said,
He added that Huawei's Mate 60 series will pose a big challenge to the iPhone 15.
Reports say that Huawei launched the smartphone with an advanced chip late last month, which could mark a comeback for the Chinese tech firm.
Apple recently launched four new iPhones in the form of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
