iPhone 15 series pre-order is here: Everything you need to know
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple's latest iPhone 15 series is here with stunning upgrades and features. Pre-orders began, yesterday, September 15, so don't miss out on reserving your device.
Photo Credit: Apple
New iPhone 15 Series: Apple unveiled four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, introducing exciting upgrades.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Dynamic Island and A16 Bionic: Standard iPhone 15 models feature Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, and the A16 Bionic SoC
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro Features: iPhone 15 Pro models offer a titanium frame and an action button. The iPhone 15 Pro Max gets a 120mm telephoto lens.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
USB Type-C Port: All four iPhones now come with USB Type-C for charging, replacing the lightning connector.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Pre-Order Date: Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series began on September 15 at 5:30 PM IST on Apple's official website and Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Sale Date: The sale is set to commence a week later, on September 22.
Photo Credit: Apple
Pricing: iPhone 15 starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB variant, while the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at Rs. 89,900. Both offer storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro Pricing: The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs. 1,34,900 with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Pro Max Pricing: iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,59,900 with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
Photo Credit: Apple
Pre-Order Steps: Visit Apple's official website, select your desired iPhone model, choose color and storage, opt for trade-in or AppleCare+, provide delivery details, and complete the payment to secure your pre-order.