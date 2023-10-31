Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M3 chip! Check specs and prices in India
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 31, 2023
Today, Apple launched its new Mac products at its “Scary Fast” event. It included the two new MacBook Pro models in different display size variants. Check specs, prices, availability, and more.
The MacBook Pros have been launched in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch Pro with an improved display.
The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be powered by three different M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.
Apple claims that 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are 11x faster than the Intel-based MacBook Pro with up to 16-core GPU and a powerful 40-core CPU.
MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of storage and a massive 128GB of unified memory and has up to 22 hours of battery life and 15 hours of wireless web browsing.
The new MacBook Pro features a Liquid Retina XDR display with 20 percent brighter SDR content and has 600 nits of peak brightness.
The latest MacBook Pro has a built-in 1080p camera, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and a wide array of connectivity options.
In India, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 starts at Rs.169900. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at Rs.199900 and the 16-inch starts at Rs.249900.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max is priced at 319900, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs.349900.
The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available for pre-order from today and the store availability will start from November 7.
