Crossword Jam+: New Apple Arcade game now available to play

Apple Arcade is the go-to place for word game enthusiasts. Today, Apple has added a new ‘'Crossword Jam+' - the latest addition to the ever-growing collection of creative and challenging word games.

Crossword Jam+ takes word games to new heights. Solve daily challenges by swiping and connecting letters to form words, all while enjoying breathtaking natural scenery.

Apple Arcade subscribers can dive into 'Crossword Jam+' without ads or in-app purchases, making the gaming experience even more enjoyable.

The game features fresh daily challenges that you can use to relax by simply swiping and connecting letters to find words and boost your vocabulary. Arcade subscribers can access the game with no ads or in-app purchases. Check out a number of other updates too: 

Bloons TD 6+ Update: Bloons TD 6+ gets even better with a map creation feature. High-level players can create custom maps and share them with friends and the community.

Snake.io+ Enhancements: Snake.io+ adds four new exclusive skins and exciting time-limited quests. Unlock these exclusive skins by completing challenges within the time limit.

Goat Simulator+ Halloween Event: Get into the Halloween spirit with Goat Simulator+. Play the spooky Halloween level from GoatZ and unlock the Midnight Goat by collecting hidden treasures.

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure Updates: Puzzle Adventure offers new and challenging puzzles for players to solve. Engage in the updated weekly Temple Tournament with fresh objectives.

Simon's Cat - Story Time Rewards: Players of Simon's Cat - Story Time can now earn daily rewards by finding jack-o'-lanterns in the gardens.

Doctor Who: Hidden Mysteries Modes: Doctor Who: Hidden Mysteries introduces five exciting game modes, including Sort Items, Doctor Who Quiz, Time Vortex Race, Pairs, and Connections.

For more gameplay details and recent updates, head to the 'Recently Updated' section on Apple Arcade. Dive into a world of gaming fun. 

