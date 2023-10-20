Crossword Jam+: New Apple Arcade game now available to play

Apple Arcade subscribers can dive into 'Crossword Jam+' without ads or in-app purchases, making the gaming experience even more enjoyable.
Photo Credit: Apple
The game features fresh daily challenges that you can use to relax by simply swiping and connecting letters to find words and boost your vocabulary. Arcade subscribers can access the game with no ads or in-app purchases. Check out a number of other updates too:
Photo Credit: Apple
Bloons TD 6+ Update: Bloons TD 6+ gets even better with a map creation feature. High-level players can create custom maps and share them with friends and the community.