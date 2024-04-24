Apple ‘Let Loose’ event on May 7: Time, how to watch, what to expect and all details
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 24, 2024
Apple event date announced! Check out what’s new coming with the next generation of iPad Pro and iPad Air.
Apple will be conducting an online event on May 7, 2024, to launch new generations of iPad Air and iPad Pro models.
On the website, a colourful company logo with Apple Pencil is displayed under the theme "Let Loose."
Apple will be streaming the event online on its website, YouTube channel, and Apple TV.
In India, the “Let Loose” event will commence at 7.30 PM IST.
The event is expected to launch the new iPad Pro with an 11-inch and 13-inch OLED display and a front-facing camera.
A new generation of iPad Air is also expected with a larger 12.9-inch display.
Additionally, we may also see a new Apple Pencil and a redesigned model of the Magic Keyboard.
Lastly, the new generation of Apple iPads is expected to be powered by M2 or M3 chip.
