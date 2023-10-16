Shukrayaan-1 mission: As ISRO gets spacecraft ready, know who has been to Venus before

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan
Published Oct 16, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Indian space agency, ISRO, is planning its first mission to Venus, Shukrayaan-1 mission. This mission will involve a spacecraft orbiting Venus to study its surface and atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Shukrayaan-1 mission's primary objective is to deploy a spacecraft that will orbit Venus and delve into the mysteries concealed beneath the planet's searing surface and sulfuric acid clouds.

Photo Credit: JAXA

Currently, Japan's Akatsuki spacecraft is also orbiting Venus, contributing to our understanding of the planet.

Photo Credit: NASA

In 1962, NASA's Mariner 2 became the first spacecraft to venture beyond Earth and pass by Venus, revealing invaluable data about the planet's unique climate.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Understanding Venus' climate is crucial as it could shed light on climate-related challenges faced by Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Exploring Venus is incredibly challenging due to its extreme conditions. The surface temperature averages 863 degrees Fahrenheit (462 degrees Celsius) and the air pressure is 92 times that of Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

The Soviet Union's Venera 13 probe holds the record for the longest survival on Venus' surface, exceeding two hours in 1981.

Photo Credit: NASA

Upcoming Venus Missions: NASA's DAVINCI mission, planned for 2031, will focus on atmospheric descent, with hopes of collecting precious surface data. NASA's VERITAS and ESA's EnVision are set to conduct orbital observations in the 2030s.

Photo Credit: NASA

As Shukrayaan-1 mission spacecraft joins the ranks of Venus explorers, it opens the door to unraveling the secrets of our neighboring planet and contributing to the broader understanding of our solar system.

Check related web stories:
Aditya-L1 mission on track to reach Lagrange Point 1; check ISRO plan
Mangalyaan-2 mission: New ISRO mission to Mars will explore the mysteries of its atmosphere
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know what ISRO has planned for its next project
Geomagnetic storm can sound the death knell for birds
View more