NASA Dragonfly Rotorcraft confirmed: 8 things to know about this space drone mission

Published Apr 18, 2024
Know all about NASA’s Dragonfly Rotorcraft mission which will study Saturn’s moon Titan. 

NASA’s Dragonfly rotorcraft mission receives thumbs up to explore Saturn’s moon Titan. The mission is to complete the final design of the drone.

According to NASA, the total lifecycle cost of the mission is $3.35 billion and it is set to launch in July 2028.

The rotorcraft is expected to explore several different locations on Titan in search of prebiotic chemical processes.

Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA said, “Dragonfly is a spectacular science mission with broad community interest, and we are excited to take the next steps on this mission.”

The rotorcraft is projected to reach Saturn’s moon in 2034 and it will conduct studies on the habitability of Titan’s environment.

The drone-like rotorcraft will carry eight rotors and it will fly like a drone when once it reaches its destination.

The rotorcraft will cover 108 miles throughout its 32-month mission to explore Titan.

Dragonfly is currently being developed at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland.

