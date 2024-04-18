NASA Dragonfly Rotorcraft confirmed: 8 things to know about this space drone mission
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Apr 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know all about NASA’s Dragonfly Rotorcraft mission which will study Saturn’s moon Titan.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s Dragonfly rotorcraft mission receives thumbs up to explore Saturn’s moon Titan. The mission is to complete the final design of the drone.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to NASA, the total lifecycle cost of the mission is $3.35 billion and it is set to launch in July 2028.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The rotorcraft is expected to explore several different locations on Titan in search of prebiotic chemical processes.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA said, “Dragonfly is a spectacular science mission with broad community interest, and we are excited to take the next steps on this mission.”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The rotorcraft is projected to reach Saturn’s moon in 2034 and it will conduct studies on the habitability of Titan’s environment.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The drone-like rotorcraft will carry eight rotors and it will fly like a drone when once it reaches its destination.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The rotorcraft will cover 108 miles throughout its 32-month mission to explore Titan.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Dragonfly is currently being developed at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland.