iPhone 15 price drops by 10% on Amazon; Check latest discounts, bank offers and more

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 series offers all the bells and whistles that you’d need in a smartphone.
The vanilla iPhone 15 features a good all-round package without commanding the steep price of the Pro models.
So, if you’ve been looking to upgrade and want to get into the Apple ecosystem without spending a fortune, then the iPhone 15 is a great option to go for.
Right now, there’s an amazing offer on the iPhone 15 courtesy of Amazon. You can avail discounts, exchange offers and more.
The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon.
Amazon has rolled out a 10% discount on the iPhone 15, taking down its price to just Rs. 71590.
It is offering up to Rs. 34150 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 15, depending on its model and condition.
Along with the exchange offer, customers can also get a flat discount of Rs. 6000 on SBI and ICICI Credit card transactions.
If you wish to avoid paying the full amount in one go, there are no-cost EMI options available too.
