Bharatiya Antariksha Station:  ISRO reveals Indian Space Station roadmap; launch in 2028

In a monumental development, ISRO Chairman S Somanath revealed plans for the Indian Space Station (ISS) at the 6th Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan. The ambitious Bharatiya Antariksha Station project is set to launch its first module in 2028.

Somanath emphasised the clear goal of launching the first Indian Space Station module by 2028. Due to limitations with the current rocket, LVM-3, the initial module will weigh eight tonnes, a challenge ISRO is ready to tackle.

The current rocket's maximum payload capacity of 10 tonnes necessitates the 8-tonne module for the Bharatiya Antariksha Station. However, ISRO plans to address this by developing a more powerful launch vehicle - from 20 to 25 tonnes.

Seeking approval for the advanced rocket, ISRO anticipates a seven-year timeline for its completion. This aligns with the overarching goal of making the ISS fully operational by 2035, as reported by AIR.

Somanath outlined the roadmap, indicating that the ISS will initially feature a robotic module for docking, experimentation, and return. Human space travel is envisioned post-2035, once the heavier modules are successfully integrated.

Highlighting the critical need for a strong academia-industry connection, Somanath stressed the need for synergy between science and technology. He called for research to drive product innovation.

Somanath painted a vision for India to become a manufacturer of defence equipment and a potential exporter. The key lies in robust academia-industry collaboration, turning research into tangible products for economic growth.

Somanath also highlighted the alignment of ISRO's vision with the New Education Policies, emphasising the need to convert knowledge creation into wealth creation. This underscores the government's commitment to transformative science policies.

