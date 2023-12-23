Shukrayaan-1 mission: All you wanted to know about ISRO's Venus Mission
Photo Credit: ISRO
After successful lunar and solar missions, ISRO is now gearing up for its next venture - the Shukrayaan-1 mission. Following Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 success, ISRO sets its sights on Venus.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The mission is aptly named 'Shukrayaan-1,' combining 'Shukra' (Venus) and 'Yaana' (craft) in Sanskrit.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 will carry advanced scientific payloads, including a high-resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and a ground-penetrating radar. SAR will examine Venus's surface despite lower visibility due to the planet's clouds.
Photo Credit: NASA
ISRO's Venus orbiter mission aligns with global efforts. NASA and ESA have planned Venus missions for the 2030s, following recent missions like ESA's Venus Express, Japan's Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter, and NASA's Parker Solar Probe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Development Status: ISRO Chief S Somanath confirmed that the Venus mission is in progress, with some payloads currently under development.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mission Objective: The primary goal of Shukrayaan-1 mission is to study Venus comprehensively. The mission aims to explore the planet's atmosphere, surface, structure, dynamics, and geological composition.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 will be launched using either GSLV Mk II or GSLV Mk III, showcasing ISRO's versatility in space exploration technology.