Big ISRO projects in 2024: Gaganyaan mission, INSAT-3DS to GSLV return, check them all out
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 15, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has commenced 2024 with a successful mission and is now readying for the launch of INSAT-3DS satellites using the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F14).
Photo Credit: ISRO
Originally planned for January, the launch has been rescheduled to the first week of February. The satellite is in the integration process with the launch vehicle, awaiting a final launch date.
Photo Credit: ISRO
INSAT-3DS, a collaboration between ISRO and the India Meteorological Organisation (IMD), aims to enhance climate services. This climate observatory satellite is part of a series, joining INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR already in orbit.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
GSLV-F14, ISRO's advanced rocket, utilizes cryogenic liquid propellants for all three stages, providing higher lift-off weight capacity. This launch marks the GSLV's return after an eight-month hiatus.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced plans for at least 12 launches in 2024. With two successful missions in January, INSAT-3DS contributes to ISRO's ambitious launch calendar.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO launched India's first polarimetry mission, XPoSat, on January 1, and on January 6, successfully placed the Aditya-L1 satellite, India’s first solar observatory, in its intended orbit.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO is gearing up for the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight. The mission aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capabilities, with tests and technology demonstrations scheduled in the upcoming months.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Gaganyaan mission will launch a crew of three members into a 400km orbit for a three-day mission, testing systems for safety.
Photo Credit: PTI
The TV-D1 test flight demonstration and Vyomitra, a humanoid astronaut, are part of the preparatory steps.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Following an unmanned flight, Isro aims for the manned Gaganyaan mission, tentatively scheduled for 2025. The agency continues rigorous testing to ensure the safety of astronauts.