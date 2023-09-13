Will the Vikram Lander survive long lunar night? Know the latest on Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 13, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Is the Vikram Lander equipped with the right instruments to survive the harsh Moon night conditions? Know when will the Lander wake from sleep mode. Check latest on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 lander made a successful landing on the Moon's surface on August 23, 2023, The landing by the Vikram Lander was not only a big achievement for ISRO, but also added to new discoveries.
Photo Credit: ISRO
After 14 days of study, the Vikram lander and the Prayan rover were put in sleep mode so they could survive the long lunar night.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
ISRO reported that if everything goes well, the Pragyan rover and Vikram lander will be up and running on September 22, when the sunrise will return on Moon’s south pole.
Photo Credit: ISRO
However, experts believe that it will be a big challenge for ISRO as the lander will have to survive the intense cold, which dips to -200 degrees Celsius.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to a Space.com report, space missions should be equipped with radioisotope heater units (RHUs) which enable the mission to survive the severe cold.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The role of RHUs is to generate the required amount of heat, which helps in maintaining the spacecraft's hardware at sustainable operating temperatures.
Photo Credit: ISRO
These RHUs are not available in the Chandrayaan-3 mission which makes it difficult for the mission in the absence of sunlight. However, hope is very much there.
Photo Credit: NASA
Awake or not, the Vikram lander and rover have made immense discoveries that prove the potential of the Indian scientist.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This also means after a successful mission we can again land on with more instruments to unfold more mysteries about the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The ISRO scientists are waiting for the lunar sunrise which is expected to happen on September 22, 2023 and that is when scientists will look to revive both Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover.
Check out related web stories:
Chandrayaan 3 mission in 10 photos: Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover, propulsion module, more
Amazing Chandrayaan-3 discoveries reveal 4 Moon secrets
Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander: Resting on the Moon's surface
When will Vikram Lander awake from sleep mode on Moon's surface? Check Chandrayaan-3 update
View more