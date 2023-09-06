BPSC 69th CCE exam date released! Check 5 exam preparation apps for maximum results

The BPSC 69th CCE exam date ihas been announced! Check the schedule and 5 apps to help you prepare for the exam.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date and time for the 69th Combined Competitive examinations. The exam is scheduled for September 30, 2023. 

The exam will conducted in a single shift which starts at 12 pm and will end at 2 pm. Admit cards for the exam will soon be released on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Testbook: This app provides the latest exam pattern, chapter-wise tests with solutions, mock tests, Candidate’s progress, syllabus, and more for effective practice.

Unacademy: This app provides candidates with interactive live classes for effective learning and doubt sessions, high-quality notes, mock tests, practice questions, and more.

PW app: This app offers detailed courses for BPSC exams, live classes,  PPTs, study notes,  current affairs, mock tests, revision sessions, and more.

Byjus: This app covers current affairs, general knowledge and provides e-books, study materials, and magazines like Yojana, Kurukshetra for effective exam preparation.

BPSC Exam Preparation App by EduRev: This app makes sure candidates have a well-prepared syllabus for 2023. It provides practice quizzes, video lectures, previous year question papers, mock tests, question banks with solutions, and more.

