Can't wait for GTA 6? Try these 5 simulator games to keep you entertained until its release
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 12, 2024
Rockstar Games keeps us waiting for GTA 6, but fret not! We've got 5 simulator games to fill the gap until its release in 2025.
Contraband Police: Step into the shoes of a border post officer in 1981 in Contraband Police. Check documents, inspect vehicles, and engage in thrilling gunfights reminiscent of GTA's action-packed scenes.
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Explore the skies with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Fly various planes across real-life locations, even soaring through Miami, the inspiration for GTA 6's Vice City map.
BeamNG Drive: Experience realistic car simulations in BeamNG Drive. Customize and drive vehicles across diverse environments, offering a taste of the driving excitement GTA 6 promises.
Forza Horizon 5: Discover the thrill of open-world racing in Forza Horizon 5. With stunning visuals and a variety of rides, it's sure to keep you entertained while you await GTA 6.
Gunsmith Simulator: For gun enthusiasts, Gunsmith Simulator offers detailed weapon customization and shooting range challenges. Perfect your skills before diving into the gunplay of GTA 6.
Don't let the anticipation for GTA 6 drive you crazy. Dive into these simulator games and embark on thrilling virtual adventures while you wait!