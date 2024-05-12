 Can't wait for GTA 6? Try these 5 simulator games to keep you entertained until its release

Check related web stories:

10 things removed from GTA 5: Vehicle Delivery Mechanic, Random Supply Drop and more

GTA 6: Top 5 air transport features fans want to see - from Fighter Jets to Hot Air balloons

GTA 6 teased with Rockstar Games sharing possible new screenshots and cover art

GTA 5 fans rejoice: Claim two free games and cars, including LA Noire, with GTA Plus subscription offer