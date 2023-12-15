Captivating views from space: Check out these breathtaking Earth images from NASA and ISS
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 15, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
Images taken by NASA and from ISS showcase awe-inspiring images of Earth from space, offering a unique perspective. Let's revisit 5 mesmerising snaps as we approach the end of 2023.
Photo Credit: NASA
SpaceX Dragon's Unique Snapshot: En route to the International Space Station, SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft snapped a stunning Earth image. Framed by the spacecraft window, continents of Europe and Africa, blue waters of the Strait of Gibraltar, and wispy clouds create a breathtaking scene.
Photo Credit: astro_andreas
Aboard the ISS, astronaut Andreas Mogensen showcased Earth's beauty covered in clouds. His Instagram post unveiled a unique vantage point, portraying our Blue Planet in a celestial display.
Photo Credit: NASA
Aurora's Celestial Dance: Auroras, nature's light show, took centre stage in Earth's atmosphere. NASA shared a captivating image of the International Space Station soaring 260 miles above Utah, capturing the aurora's vibrant dance during orbital nighttime.
Photo Credit: NASA Earth
Horn of Africa's Aerial Beauty: NASA Earth's Instagram page featured the Horn of Africa from the ISS. A photo of Somalia’s northeast coast revealed sculpted sand dunes and canyons, shaped by winds and streams over time.
Photo Credit: astro_andreas
Himalayan Majesty: Astronaut Andreas Mogensen shared a series of Himalayan images from the ISS. The clear day offered spectacular views, with Mogensen expressing uncertainty about capturing Mount Everest.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Earth's Beauty from Above: As we continue our celestial journey, each image showcases Earth's unparalleled beauty, offering a fresh perspective and appreciation for our home planet.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Space as a Canvas: From spacecraft windows to the vastness of space, these images illustrate the canvas on which Earth's wonders unfold, creating a visual feast for those captivated by the cosmos.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Astronaut's Glimpse: Through an astronaut's lens, Earth transforms into an artful masterpiece, portraying the delicate balance of nature and the awe-inspiring landscapes that define our planet.
Photo Credit: Pexels
As we conclude this visual journey, let these images from NASA and ISS linger in your thoughts. Earth, seen from space, invites contemplation, appreciation, and a renewed commitment to safeguarding our precious home.