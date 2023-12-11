 How to speed up the Web on your Google Chrome browser through laptop/PC setting

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 11, 2023
 Know how you can improve your Google Chrome browser’s performance by enabling the Hardware acceleration feature on Windows.

In Windows, there is a hidden feature called “Hardware acceleration” which can be used to improve Your Google Chrome browser’s performance.

The Windows Hardware acceleration feature enables the laptop to utilize the full potential of CPU and GPU for users to enjoy the web browsing experience when they are surfing on internet or watching high-quality videos.

In most cases the  Hardware acceleration feature is enabled by default on Google Chrome browser, however, if you want to check then you can do it in easy steps. It is better to check, in case it is off.

On Google Chrome, tap on the three dots present in the top right corner of the screen and then go to settings.

Then, on Settings, go to System, there you will the  "Use hardware acceleration when available" option. From there you can simply turn the toggle on and off based on your needs.

By enabling the feature, you will notice a significant boost in performance when you are on really heavy websites that have online games or other massive applications.

This Google Chrome browser feature also improves application performance such as while intensive video editing or scene rendering task.

If you are still facing problems with web performance, then try to turn it off and on again with the feature for troubleshooting.

According to a Gizmodo report, if you type chrome://gpu on the browser, you will be able to see how hardware acceleration in the graphic card on your system.

For, Mac users, you will not find the hardware acceleration, as in Safari, the MacOS Catalina is automatically turned on.

