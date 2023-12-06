Chandrayaan-3 mission: Why shifting module's orbit from Moon to Earth was critical for ISRO
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 06, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO conducted a surprise mission with the Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module by shifting it from the Moon orbit to Earth’s orbit.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO has successfully achieved an unplanned mission objective as it has brought back the Chandrayaan-3 mission propulsion module back to Earth orbit.
Photo Credit: ISRO
After the Vikram lander hop experiment, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, yet again registered a historic milestone.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The surprise mission was integral for ISRO as it gave them insight into the planning and execution of trajectory and maneuvers from the Moon to Earth.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Therefore, ISRO will be able to develop technologies to conduct such maneuvers operation for future lunar missions. In effect, bring moon material back to Earth in the future.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Additionally, the planning for gravity-assisted flybys across planets and celestial bodies would be easier with the hands-on experience.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Additionally, effective planning would reduce the chances of uncontrolled crashes of the spacecraft on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Chandrayan-3 propulsion module could travel back the Earth orbit as it had a huge amount of fuel left over to stay active.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Therefore, Chandrayaan-3 Propulsion module will aid scientists in conducting successful lunar missions, including the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO reported that the module orbiting Earth will bring no harm to other operational Earth-orbiting satellites.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The SHAPE payload installed in the propulsion module is also active during the course of its orbit, ISRO said.
Check related web stories:
Gaganyaan mission: Unveiling the three stages of ISRO human spaceflight endeavour
Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO's Venus mission - launch date, journey and objectives
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know what payloads were installed in the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know what ISRO is up to next
View more