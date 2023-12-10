Samudrayaan mission objective: From deep-sea exploration, India wants clean energy
India is gearing up for an exciting mission – the Samudrayaan mission. This will be the country's first manned exploration of the deep ocean.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed hope that it will achieve the same success as the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made history by landing on the Moon's south pole.
Samudrayaan mission objective is to study resources and biodiversity at a depth of 6,000 meters, pushing the boundaries of marine exploration.
The mission will utilise a self-propelled submersible called Matsya 6000, which is capable of carrying three humans and equipped with advanced scientific instruments for a 12-hour exploration window.
A successful Samudrayaan mission launch in 2026 will place India among the select few nations with deep-sea travel capabilities, including China, France, Japan, Russia, and the United States.
The seabed holds vast quantities of polymetallic nodules, rich in minerals essential for electric vehicle batteries, triggering a global race for deep-sea mining (DSM).
Clean Energy Potential: Seabed mining offers a potential pathway for India's transition to clean energy sources, aligning with its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.
India has secured exploration contracts with the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for both polymetallic nodules and sulphides, aiming to tap into the estimated potential of 380 million tonnes of resources.
Challenges Ahead: India's ambitions for clean energy through DSM face numerous technical, economic, and environmental hurdles requiring innovative solutions and responsible management.
Towards a Sustainable Future: Overcoming these challenges will be crucial for India to harness the deep-sea's potential for clean energy while ensuring environmental sustainability and responsible resource utilisation. In short, Samudrayaan mission has a tough job to do.