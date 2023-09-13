CAT 2023 is a few months away! Try these 4 apps to ace your exam
Published Sep 13, 2023
If you haven’t applied for CAT 2023 registrations, hurry up, today is the last day. This year, CAT will take place on November 26.
There is very little time left for detailed preparation, so start preparing now with the help of these 4 apps:
Testbook: With this app, you can get CAT mock tests, quizzes, and study notes to help you practice and revise effectively.
This app provides various courses which include Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude.
BYJU'S - The Learning App: This app consists of comprehensive CAT preparation modules, video lectures, and practice tests to help you improve your skills in quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning.
You will be guided by expert educators with comprehensive study materials and the All India test series to help you master the techniques to answer any CAT-level question in 60 seconds or less.
Unacademy: With this app, you can get a wide range of CAT exam preparation courses, live classes, and practice tests. It is a widely used app by CAT aspirants.With Unacademy, you can practice daily under the guidance of experienced educators.
TIME4CAT: This app is provided by Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) coaching and it offers CAT-specific test series and study materials.
Students can get access to video lectures on Quant concepts and other subject areas from expert T.I.M.E. faculty members. You can get a subscription to the CAT 2023 course for Rs. 29950.