CTET 2024 exam: Excel in Central Teacher Eligibility Test with these 3 apps
Published Sep 09, 2023
Are you preparing for CTET 2024 exam? Central Teacher Eligibility Test is governed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
After clearing the CTET 2024 exam, candidates can bag teaching jobs in central government schools as well as schools under Union Territories' administration.
If you are aiming to clear CTET 2024 exam, you should start now. There are various apps available from which you can get help.
Try out these 3 apps to start your CTET 2024 exam preparation.
Byjus: This app consists of various resources which include online mock tests, solved previous year question papers, interactive live classes, and study material.
You can subscribe to the online comprehensive program for CTET for Rs. 6900 for the 12-month course.
Oliveboard: With this app, you can get mock tests for CTET exam, both for Paper 1 and Paper 2.
These mock tests are designed in both Hindi and English according to the latest exam pattern and syllabus. The best part is you can attempt these mock tests for free.
Adda 247: With Adda247 you will get interactive online lectures, recorded lectures, daily quizzes, and Test series specially targeting CTET.
There is a course available called Teaching Mahapack, which is beneficial for all teaching exams including CTET. You can pay Rs. 3824.75 for the subscription.
