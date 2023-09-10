Preparing for GRE exam? Check out these 4 apps to ace your exam
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 10, 2023
Want to pursue postgraduation globally? Try taking the GRE exam this year. The Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is a multiple-choice, computer-based, standardized exam that is required for admission to postgraduate programs including MBA, law schools, and more.
For the preparation of GRE, these 4 apps might be really helpful for you:
Magoosh GRE Prep and Practice: Magoosh is a well-known name in GRE test preparation. Magoosh GRE app offers video lessons, practice questions, and customizable study plans.
You can get the premium 6-month course subscription from Magoosh for $129.
Manhattan Prep GRE: This app offers interactive lessons, practice questions, and detailed explanations. It also offers GRE Math practices, GRE Vocabulary Flashcards, and Tips to Pass the GRE Test.
If you want to take the GRE for MBA courses, then the MBA test prep course is available on the Manhattan Prep app for all the MBA exams including the GRE. The price of the course is $4499.
GRE complete prep course by Udemy: This course by Udemy provides 28.5 hours of on-demand video lectures to polish your GRE score.
You can buy this course on Udemy only for Rs.449 which is a discounted price.
GRE crash course by Unacademy: This course by Unacademy has detailed video lectures to prepare for the GRE. It contains tutorials on verbal reasoning section and quantitative sections.
To prepare for GRE you can get the PLUS 6-month preparation course subscription for Rs. 15000.