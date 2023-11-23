CBSE Board 2024 approaching! Check class 10th and class 12th best apps
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 23, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Preparing for the upcoming class 10th and class 12th CBSE Board 2024 exam? Check these top apps where you can find practice papers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The CBSE Board exam for 2024 is now just a few months away and that means, preparation time is also decreasing with each day passing.
Photo Credit: Pexels
CBSE class 10th and class 12th students appearing in the board exam must focus on their revision, practical, and internal to secure a higher percentage.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The practical dates have been released by CBSE which should be scheduled from January 1. Students will be given the datasheet and the admit card anytime soon.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Note that the CBSE Board exam 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on February 15, however, the subject-wise schedule is yet to be announced.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Till then, students are advised to focus on their preparation and give much emphasis to practising the previous year's sample paper or the practice paper based on the current pattern.
Photo Credit: Pexels
myCBSEguide app: It is one of the best learning apps for students preparing for the board exams. It provides NCERT solutions, sample papers, question banks, revision notes, and much more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Toppr: This app makes sure students stay up-to-date with the current year pattern, therefore, it provides a list of important questions, previous year sample papers, practice papers, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Meritnation: Students can access topic test questions, short to full-length questions, mock tests, practice and more for effective revision.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Class 10 and class 12 CBSE papers: The app provides previous year papers, solved sample papers in offline and online mode, important chapter-wise questions, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Lastly, make sure you take frequent breaks between your study hours. Make sure to focus on your preparation without worrying about the results.
Check related web stories:
Last few days to prepare for CAT 2023! Crack the exam with these tips and apps
Ace your CUET UG 2024 exam; try out these 4 apps
Get ready for NEET UG 2024, boost your preparations with these 4 apps
CLAT 2024 admit card to be released soon, check these 3 apps to ace the exam
View more