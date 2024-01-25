Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning image of merging galaxies, NASA shares details
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 25, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Hubble Space Telescope shot a mesmerizing image of two faraway galaxies colliding and merging with each other and NASA has shared the details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
While we talk about the capabilities of the new James Webb Space Telescope, there is the old Hubble Space Telescope, which has continuously shocked us with mind-blowing revelations and findings.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In a recent discovery, the Hubble Space Telescope photographed two merging galaxies at a very crucial stage.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to reports, the spiral galaxies are named UGC 05028 and UGC 05029 which are currently in the process of colliding and merging.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA said, "Likely due to its gravitational dance with its larger partner, UGC 05028 has an asymmetric, irregular structure, which is not as visible from ground-based telescopes.”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As they are spiral galaxies, they appear to be in a circular and disc-shaped structure in the captured image.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Experts believe that once the merger is complete, UGC 05028 will fully absorb the remnants of the other galaxy.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Additionally, it is speculated that one awe-inspiring event that will also occur is star formation. As galaxies collide, gases get compressed and heated, creating ideal conditions for new stars to be born.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Therefore, studying the merger of UGC 05028 and UGC 05029 will help researchers understand the universe's evolution.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Additionally, it will also reveal how galaxies evolve and change over time and the dynamics of star formation.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With the merging of galaxies, the Hubble Space Telescope also captures its neighbouring objects and galaxies