 Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning image of merging galaxies, NASA shares details

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 25, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hubble Space Telescope shot a mesmerizing image of two faraway galaxies colliding and merging with each other and NASA has shared the details.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

While we talk about the capabilities of the new James Webb Space Telescope, there is the old Hubble Space Telescope, which has continuously shocked us with mind-blowing revelations and findings. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

In a recent discovery, the Hubble Space Telescope photographed two merging galaxies at a very crucial stage.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

According to reports, the spiral galaxies are named UGC 05028 and UGC 05029 which are currently in the process of colliding and merging.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA said, "Likely due to its gravitational dance with its larger partner, UGC 05028 has an asymmetric, irregular structure, which is not as visible from ground-based telescopes.”

Photo Credit: Pixabay

As they are spiral galaxies, they appear to be in a circular and disc-shaped structure in the captured image. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Experts believe that once the merger is complete, UGC 05028 will fully absorb the remnants of the other galaxy.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Additionally, it is speculated that one awe-inspiring event that will also occur is star formation. As galaxies collide, gases get compressed and heated, creating ideal conditions for new stars to be born.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Therefore, studying the merger of UGC 05028 and UGC 05029 will help researchers understand the universe's evolution.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Additionally, it will also reveal how galaxies evolve and change over time and the dynamics of star formation.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

With the merging of galaxies, the Hubble Space Telescope also captures its neighbouring objects and galaxies

Check related web stories:
Asteroid 2017 BG92 to have a close encounter with Earth, says NASA; Check how big it is
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures light from galaxies shrouded by Big Bang gas
Chandrayaan-3 mission! ISRO's Vikram lander may pave way for safe moon landings with NASA
NASA says 160-foot asteroid will pass Earth today; Check speed, distance, and more
View more