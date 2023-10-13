Chandrayaan-3 mission achievements; Know how it will help future ISRO projects

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover carried out experiments for 1 lunar day. However, they entered sleep mode during the lunar night and, according to ISRO, there is no hope of revival of these two now.
Photo Credit: ISRO
In less than 14 Earth days, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission provided valuable lunar data to the global scientific community.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The data revealed the presence of unexpected sulfur in the lunar soil. Along with sulfur, other elements like iron, titanium, aluminum and calcium have also been found in lunar soil.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The data obtained by the Pragyan rover shows that Sulfur could be more concentrated in the moon's polar soil, aiding future lunar exploration.
Photo Credit: ISRO
To detect Sulfur, Pragyan rover used two instruments: an alpha particle X-ray spectrometer and a laser-induced breakdown spectrometer, or LIBS.
Photo Credit: NASA
These measurements taken during the Chandrayaan-3 mission are a first on the moon and suggest unique soil characteristics.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Scientists hope that Sulfur obtained in Lunar soil might help astronauts survive on the moon's surface in future.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Chandrayaan-3 mission achievements will enhance our understanding of the moon's geologic history, particularly in the unexplored south pole region.