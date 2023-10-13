Chandrayaan-3 mission achievements; Know how it will help future ISRO projects

Published Oct 13, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved significant milestones and these will go a long way in helping ISRO in its future projects.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram lander touched down near the moon's south pole on August 23, 2023.

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully demonstrated safe landing, rover operation (Pragyan Rover), and in-situ scientific experiments.

Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover carried out experiments for 1 lunar day. However, they entered sleep mode during the lunar night and, according to ISRO, there is no hope of revival of these two now.

Photo Credit: ISRO

In less than 14 Earth days, ISRO’s  Chandrayaan-3 mission provided valuable lunar data to the global scientific community.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The data revealed the presence of unexpected sulfur in the lunar soil. Along with sulfur, other elements like iron, titanium, aluminum and calcium have also been found in lunar soil.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The data obtained by the Pragyan rover shows that Sulfur could be more concentrated in the moon's polar soil, aiding future lunar exploration.

Photo Credit: ISRO

To detect Sulfur, Pragyan rover used two instruments: an alpha particle X-ray spectrometer and a laser-induced breakdown spectrometer, or LIBS. 

Photo Credit: NASA

These measurements taken during the Chandrayaan-3 mission are a first on the moon and suggest unique soil characteristics.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Scientists hope that Sulfur obtained in Lunar soil might help astronauts survive on the moon's surface in future. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Chandrayaan-3 mission achievements will enhance our understanding of the moon's geologic history, particularly in the unexplored south pole region.

