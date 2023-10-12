Shukrayaan-1 Mission: Launch date, budget and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 12, 2023
Photo Credit: NASA
On August 23, 2023, ISRO made history by landing successfully on the Moon's South Pole. Now, their sights are set on Venus and it is getting ready for the announcement of the Shukrayaan-1 launch date.
Photo Credit: NASA
Shukrayaan-1 mission, ISRO's upcoming project, was conceptualized in 2012, marking India's commitment to exploring Venus.
Photo Credit: NASA
The exact Shukrayaan-1 mission launch date has not been revealed but it is scheduled for some day in December, 2024.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission budget is estimated to be between Rs. 500 crore to Rs. 1,000 crore. The final Shukrayaan-1 mission cost depends on the level of instrumentation.
Photo Credit: ISRO
S. Somanath, the Chairman of ISRO, provided the budget estimate for Shukrayaan-1 mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Launching a mission to Venus happens approximately every 19 months. The primary launch is set for December 2024.
Photo Credit: NASA
Shukrayaan-1 mission faced delays due to the pandemic, impacting manufacturing and launch commitments. This also affected other ISRO projects.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO has identified alternative launch opportunities for Shukrayaan-1 mission in 2026 and 2028, offering flexibility.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With an exciting journey ahead and a budget that accommodates instrumental requirements, Shukrayaan-1 mission is set to explore the mysteries of Venus in December 2024.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
On August 14, the spacecraft will further reduce the orbit between 11:30 and 12:30 hours IST.
Check related web stories:
Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO's voyage to Mars
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Commemorative token released to celebrate ISRO success
5 ways AI is changing healthcare: Personalized medicine, predictive analysis, more
Biggest solar storm, much more massive than Carrington event, struck Earth 14,000 years ago
View more