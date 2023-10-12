Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Commemorative token released to celebrate ISRO success

Published Oct 12, 2023
Photo Credit: @metrorailwaykol

The Kolkata Metro joins in the celebrations of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission success with a special commemorative token.

Photo Credit: @metrorailwaykol

Saumitra Biswas, principal chief operations manager of Metro Railway, unveiled the Chandrayaan-3 token's design at the Metro Rail Bhavan, TOI reported. 

Photo Credit: @metrorailwaykol

This token signifies ISRO's Premarkable feat of achieving the first successful soft landing on the lunar south pole.

Photo Credit: @metrorailwaykol

These special tokens will be accessible to commuters at ticket counters across all three corridors of the Kolkata Metro.

Photo Credit: ISRO

With the Puja festival approaching, passengers will have the opportunity to use these unique Chandrayaan-3 mission tokens during their Metro journeys.

Photo Credit: @cleanmysuru

In another news, The Dasara flower show is highlighting ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 success too by creating a floral tribute to the mission.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Department of Horticulture is constructing a model of Chandrayaan-3 using an astounding two lakh roses. The display includes a 24-ft-tall rocket, a five-ft-tall moon, a 15-ft-tall Vikram Lander, and Pragyan Rover, The Hindu reported. 

Photo Credit: @cleanmysuru

Asteroid 2012 KY3 – Asteroid 2012 KY3, with a colossal size of 2200 feet across, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on April 13.

Photo Credit: NASA

Every year, the Dasara flower show features a special model inside the glass house, and this year's selection is Chandrayaan-3 mission, honoring India's historic success in space exploration.

