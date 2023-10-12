Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Commemorative token released to celebrate ISRO success
Published Oct 12, 2023
The Kolkata Metro joins in the celebrations of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission success with a special commemorative token.
Saumitra Biswas, principal chief operations manager of Metro Railway, unveiled the Chandrayaan-3 token's design at the Metro Rail Bhavan, TOI reported.
This token signifies ISRO's Premarkable feat of achieving the first successful soft landing on the lunar south pole.
These special tokens will be accessible to commuters at ticket counters across all three corridors of the Kolkata Metro.
With the Puja festival approaching, passengers will have the opportunity to use these unique Chandrayaan-3 mission tokens during their Metro journeys.
In another news, The Dasara flower show is highlighting ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 success too by creating a floral tribute to the mission.
The Department of Horticulture is constructing a model of Chandrayaan-3 using an astounding two lakh roses. The display includes a 24-ft-tall rocket, a five-ft-tall moon, a 15-ft-tall Vikram Lander, and Pragyan Rover, The Hindu reported.
Every year, the Dasara flower show features a special model inside the glass house, and this year's selection is Chandrayaan-3 mission, honoring India's historic success in space exploration.