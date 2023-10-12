Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO's voyage to Mars

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 12, 2023
As the excitement builds, ISRO is diligently preparing for the Mangalyaan-2 mission, the second Mars Orbiter Mission, featuring four critical payloads. Let's delve into the details of Mangalyaan-2 mission.
The inaugural Mars mission's primary objective was to achieve orbit around the red planet. After overcoming numerous challenges, it triumphed in its mission.
Now, with the upcoming launch of the Mangalyaan-2 Mission, ISRO has set its sights on ambitious objectives that promise to unravel the enigmatic secrets of Mars' unique environment.
According to reports, Mangalyaan-2 will encompass four payloads, each dedicated to studying various facets of the Martian landscape.
These four payloads are known as MODEX, RO, EIS, and LPEX, and they each serve distinct scientific purposes in the mission.
MODEX, or Mars Orbit Dust Experiment, will focus on investigating flux, abundance, and the origin of particles at high altitudes within the Martian environment.
The Mangalyaan-2 mission RO payload, a Radio Occultation experiment, is tailored to measure density and electron density profiles within the Martian atmosphere, advancing our understanding of the planet's atmospheric properties.
The third Mangalyaan-2 mission payload, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), is set to analyse solar energy particles and super-thermal solar wind particles on Mars, shedding light on the planet's interaction with solar radiation.
Finally, the last payload, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEEX), is designed to measure electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves in the Martian vicinity.
ISRO will provide more information about the Mangalyaan-2 mission in the future. So far, the space agency has not shared any details.