Chandrayaan-3 mission, Aditya-L1 to Shukrayaan, check out the top 6 ISRO space projects
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 04, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO this year has conducted major space missions and has various missions planned for the future. Check out latest updates on Chandrayaan-3 mission, Aditya-L1 mission and Shukrayaan mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission: The ISRO moon mission was the biggest achievement of the year for India. The Vikram lander successfully landed on the Moon and conducted studies for 14 days. Vikram and Pragyan are in sleep mode currently.
Photo Credit: ISRO
However, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were put in sleep mode due to the lunar night. Now, ISRO is struggling to revive the Moon them for a new phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya L1 mission: It is ISRO’s mission to study the Sun. Right now the spacecraft is heading towards the Lagrange point 1 of the Earth-Sun system.
Photo Credit: ISRO
According to ISRO, the spacecraft has travelled 9.2 lakh kilometres from Earth and has exited its sphere of influence. The spacecraft will reach the desired point in December, 2023.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mangalyaan-2 mission: ISRO is now likely to conduct the second Mars Orbiter Mission, which will study the atmosphere, environment and the interplanetary dust of the red planet.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Mangalyaan-2 mission is said to carry four payloads: a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan mission: ISRO chairman S. Somanath revealed the Venus mission, which will study the planet’s atmosphere that is filled with acids.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As per reports, various payloads of the mission are now under development. The planet Venus is called Earth's twin, however, it consists of various different properties that need to be studied.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Gaganyaan mission: The ISRO mission will be India's first manned mission to space and will send three Indian astronauts into space. The trials of the mission have begun.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Gaganyaan mission will also include “Vyommitra” a humanoid robot into space.
Photo Credit: ISRO
NISAR: It's a Low Earth Orbitary project which will be done in collaboration with NASA. This mission aims to study Earth's ecosystem, biomass, groundwater, and more.