Shukrayaan-1 mission launch date: Everything you need to know about the ISRO Venus project 

Check related web stories:

Samudrayaan Mission launch date to Matsya 6000, know all about this deep sea project

Chandrayaan-3 mission in darkness as Sun sets; did it kill off Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover forever?

What is Shukrayaan-1 mission? Know what ISRO is up to

Chandrayaan-3 done, ISRO chief announces special Venus mission; check out Shukrayaan