Shukrayaan-1 mission launch date: Everything you need to know about the ISRO Venus project
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 03, 2023
ISRO is preparing for the Venus mission, called Shukrayaan-1. From Shukrayaan-1 mission launch date to current developments, know all about the project.
ISRO is preparing for back-to-back space exploration missions after Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1. India will be sending a spacecraft to study the planet Venus.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath revealed that the Venus mission, also dubbed as Shukrayaan-1, is now making steady progress.
Indian space agency ISRO is yet to reveal the Shukrayaan-1 mission launch date or other important details, but the project is well underway.
Planet Venus is also referred to as Earth's twin, but it supports different properties from our planet. It is a veritable hell. In fact, it is quite the opposite of Earth in most regards except size.
The Shukrayaan-1 mission aims to conduct a comprehensive study of Venus's atmosphere and surface to examine if there is a possibility of life.
Venus is known for its thick atmosphere which is around 100 times denser than Earth and is filled with acid-type components.
Scientists predict that Earth in the future can become a planet like Venus because of climate change and therefore, it is necessary to study the planet to understand more about our own planet's history and future.
The Shukrayaan-1 mission is expected to carry several payloads which are now under development.
More about the Venus mission is yet to be disclosed by ISRO, however, as the development of payloads progresses, we hope that the space agency will be sharing more details.
NASA is unsure about the habitability on the planet, but according to reports, there's a possibility of tiny microbes surviving in the upper layers of Venus's atmosphere.
It will be India’s first mission to Venus after exploring the Moon and sun. ISRO is also rumoured to launch Mangalyaan-2.