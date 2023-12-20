Chandrayaan-3 mission developed interests in youth about ISRO, space, says M Srikanth
Chandrayaan-3 mission director, M Srikanth shares his views about youth showing interest in joining ISRO and upcoming space missions.
ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has been recognized worldwide while creating interest in youths' minds about joining ISRO and knowing about its missions.
According to a TOI report, M Srikanth emphasised about how youngsters showed interest in joining ISRO after a successful lunar landing.
“Our moon landing has created a lot of interest about space among students”, said Srikanth.
He advised students to do a graduation from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology which will give them a chance to be a part of ISRO.
Further, Srikanth talked about learning from failures and how Chandraayaan-2's mission shortcomings led them to bigger success with Chandrayaan-3.
Failures made ISRO prepare for all the situations that could occur during the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing. ISRO was adamant that even if all sensors fail to work, India will land on the Moon.
With Chandrayaan-3, ISRO created history and gave India a boost in confidence to conduct more such space exploration missions.
Now, ISRO is working on various space missions such as Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan, NISAR, Shukrayaan, and others to achieve new heights.
Additionally, ISRO is developing new advanced technologies from the learnings of previous missions to make crucial space missions happen in the future for India.
We may also see an Indian space station, 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' launch by 2035 and Indian astronauts on the Moon by 2040.
