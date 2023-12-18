Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO Chairman says upcoming lunar mission will require advance technologies
ISRO is working on the next lunar mission called Chandrayaan-4 mission which aims to bring back samples from the lunar surface. Know what ISRO Chairman S Somanath said about the project.
After the great success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO is gearing up for the Chandrayaan-4 mission with even more advanced objectives and aims.
It is reported that the ISRO’s upcoming Moon mission will bring back the sample of lunar soil and rock to Earth for further studies.
However, the Chandrayaan-4 mission is quite complex and requires comprehensive planning and advanced technologies to bring samples back to Earth’s atmosphere.
In a recent interview with Indian Express, ISRO Chairman S.Somanath said that for a successful mission, they need tools such as a robotic arm for sample collection on the Moon.
Additionally, the mission will require advanced technologies for mechanisms for docking in lunar and Earth orbits and making a safe re-entry to Earth’s orbit.
ISRO recently conducted a similar mission with Chandrayaan-3 mission payload which gave them insight into how to re-enter Earth’s orbit.
This experiment may help ISRO scientists plan and develop technologies for bringing lunar samples back to Earth.
The mission is currently under development and ISRO will share more details about the mission and how they will carry out the Chandrayaa-4 mission successfully.
Furthermore, ISRO has planned to launch the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (Indian space station) by 2028 in which the experiments will be conducted with the help of robotic assistance.
Finally, by 2040, ISRO will send astronauts to the Moon for further lunar exploration, setting the biggest milestone for India.
