Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know how ISRO didn’t give up despite THIS failure
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 14, 2023
Have you ever heard the phrase that one failure cannot really stop you from succeeding if you have put in the all the brain work and hard labour? Chandrayaan-3 mission is a live example of this, especially after Chandrayaan-2 failure.
According to a report by PTI, The former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K Sivan, told that the Chandrayaan-3 mission was started just a day after the Chandrayaan-2 mission's failure after getting approval from the PM Narendra Modi.
ISRO didn’t give up on the overall Chandrayaan mission after the failure of Chandrayaan-2 and that is because Sivan said the organisation laid emphasis on the importance of learning from failures.
And that is why Chandrayaan-3 mission was eventually launched on July 14, 2023, from the Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota and created history.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully soft-landed on the moon's south pole on August 23, 2023. It demonstrated safe landing by Vikram Lander, operation on lunar surface by Pragyan Rover, and in-situ scientific experiments.
After the lunar night set in, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover entered sleep mode with hopes of a revival after the lunar day dawned, but that has not happened. They are dead where they stand on the moon.
In less than 14 Earth days, Chandrayaan-3 misison provided valuable lunar data to the global scientific community.
The data from Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover revealed unexpected elements in the lunar soil, including sulfur, iron, titanium, aluminum, and calcium.
These findings by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will enhance our understanding of the moon's geologic history, especially in the unexplored South Pole region.
K Sivan encouraged the importance of learning from failures, just like from the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and not being afraid of them, as they can lead to long-term success in life.