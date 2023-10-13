Samudrayaan mission: Matsya 6000 to explore the deep sea; it will dive to shocking depths

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 13, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Following successful lunar and solar missions, India is preparing for Samudrayaan mission, a deep-sea human mission launching in 2026. Yes, 3 humans will dive deep into the sea to the terrifying depth of 6000 metres.  

Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju

The Samudrayaan mission involves a human-occupied vessel (HOV) called Matsya 6000, designed to explore the ocean's depths without harming its ecosystem.

Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju

The Matsya 6000 will support India's blue economy and create opportunities for clean energy.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Samudrayaan mission comprises an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) - Ocean Mineral Explorer (OMe 6000) and a manned submersible - Matsyan 6000. These HOVs will allow physical inspection of seabed sites licensed by the International Seabed Authority (ISA), according to NIOT data. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

India joins an elite group including China, France, Japan, Russia, and the US in the race for deep-sea mining, aiming to harvest polymetallic nodules crucial for electric vehicle batteries.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Technical challenges: Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Udaipur-based company, has shown the ability to extract essential metals from polymetallic nodules. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

However, for the Samudrayaan mission, challenges remain in extracting manganese and lithium from these nodules.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Economic Challenges: Deep-sea mining presents financial risks, illustrated by the bankruptcy of Nautilus Minerals. The economic viability depends on factors like extraction costs, logistics, and technological investments.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Deep-sea mining offers India a path towards clean energy, supporting its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju

Samudrayaan mission represents India's ambitious step into deep-sea mining for clean energy, yet it faces technical and economic hurdles that will need to be overcome to achieve its goals.

Check related web stories:
Samudrayaan Mission: Awesome deep ocean project that will send 3 Oceanauts 6000 feet deep underwater
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
Chandrayaan-3 mission achievements; Know how it will help future ISRO projects
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Commemorative token released to celebrate ISRO success
View more