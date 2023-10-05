Chandrayaan-3 mission: Lunar nightmare for ISRO crafts Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 05, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
It is the second lunar night on the Moon and the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are still in deep sleep mode, making Chandrayaan-3 Phase 2 an impossible milestone for ISRO.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO scientists have been putting in stellar effort since September 22 to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, but communication has yet to be received as they continue to be entrapped in sleep more.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The lunar night has commenced on the Moon’s south pole, indicating that the Chandrayaan-3 mission might end. According to reports September 20, 21 and 22 was the best time to revive the Moon landers.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Even if no signal is received from the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has already completed its objectives.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO primary objective during the Chandrayaan-3 mission mission was to land and stay on the lunar south pole for 14 days and collect data.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
And, over the 14-day period, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover provided some historic details about the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 mission deployed all its payloads and instruments to collect data from the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The mission had already completed its objectives and performed miracles in space. ISRO scientists said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission exceeded expectations.
Photo Credit: NASA
Scientists also referred to the hop experiment of Vikram lander and said that it was an unplanned move.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Since lunar night has arrived and the south pole will again go into darkness, the chances of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover being revived are slim, but all hope has not been lost.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
However, effectively and probably, the Chandrayaan-3 Mission is over for both Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander.