India targets Samudrayaan mission success after immense Chandrayaan-3 triumph
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 01, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
India is gearing up for the Samudrayaan mission to explore the deep ocean waters at a depth of 6000 metres, following the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lunar landing.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Samudrayaan mission will utilize the 'MATSYA 6000' submersible, developed at Chennai's National Institute of Ocean Technology, capable of carrying three humans to the depths of the ocean.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Samudrayaan mission objectives include the carrying out of comprehensive studies of deep-sea resources and the assessment of marine biodiversity.
Photo Credit: Pexels
An essential aspect of the mission is to support the 'Blue Economy,' a sustainable ocean resource initiative endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The 'Blue Economy' aims to extract ocean resources sustainably, contributing to India's economic growth and job creation while ensuring the health of the marine ecosystems.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The mission's goal is to send three humans to a depth of 6 kilometers in a submersible without disturbing the ocean ecosystem.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently launched the solar mission 'Aditya-L1' and Chandrayaan-3, which is continuing lunar exploration near the Moon's South Pole.
Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has inspected the 'MATSYA 6000' submersible and expressed the government's commitment to protecting the delicate ocean ecosystem during the mission.
Photo Credit: Pexels
India's accelerated pace in space and ocean research is evident through these ambitious projects.
Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju/Twitter
Samudrayaan represents India's determination to make a historical mark in the exploration of Earth's oceans after the Chandrayaan-3 space mission.
Check related web stories:
What is Shukrayaan-1 mission? Know what ISRO is up to
Race against time for Chandrayaan-3 mission: Is Vikram lander and Pragyan rover's fate sealed?
Aditya-L1 spacecraft escapes Earth's sphere of influence; Check what ISRO revealed
View more