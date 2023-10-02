Chandrayaan-3 mission: Pragyan Rover completed all tasks and now, ISRO focus shifts
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 02, 2023
Chandrayaan-3, India’s historic moon mission has been completed successfully, but Pragyan Rover is still in sleeping mode and is most likely dead for all intents and purposes.
However, before being put in sleep mode by ISRO, Pragyan rover successfully completed all its expected tasks, according to ISRO Chief S Somanath.
According to S. Somanath, "It is OK if it does not wake up because Pragyan rover has done what it was expected to do."
Pragyan rover is in sleep mode on the Moon, and there are concerns about its ability to wake up due to extreme lunar temperatures,. These may have permanently damaged its electronics.
ISRO attempted to establish communication with Pragyan rover after they were put into sleep mode, but no signals were received.Now, ISRO is preparing for the launch of XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite), as informed by S, Somanath.
S. Somanath said, "This XpoSat is ready and it will be launched through our PSLV rocket. Though we have not announced any dates yet, it may be launched in November or December. It is a mission to study black holes, nebulas, and pulsars."
Another upcoming mission is INSAT-3DS, a climate satellite set to launch in December.
ISRO also plans to launch SSLV D3, a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, in November or December.
After that, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is scheduled for launch in February of the following year.
The Gaganyaan mission's test vehicle 'D1' is set to be launched in October, as told by ISRO chief.
These continuous lists of missions showcase ISRO's commitment to exploring space, studying celestial phenomena, and advancing its capabilities in satellite technology.