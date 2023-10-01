What is Shukrayaan-1 mission? Know what ISRO is up to
After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is actively working on its next project, which is the Shukrayaan-1 mission to planet Venus.
Shukrayaan-1 is ISRO's mission to study Venus, often referred to as "Earth's twin." Although there is virtually no point of resemblance except the size. Venus in fact is as close to hell as anyone can get.
As far as diameter is concerned, While Venus size is 7,521 miles (12,104 kilometers) across, Earth size is 7,926 miles (12,756 kilometers).
The name "Shukrayaan-1" is a combination of two Sanskrit words: "Shukra," meaning Venus, and "Yaana," meaning craft.
The concept of Shukrayaan-1 mission originated in 2012 when ISRO sought payload proposals from research institutes.
The primary objective of Shukrayaan-1 is to conduct a comprehensive study of Venus, including its surface, atmosphere, and geological composition.
According to ISRO, Venus has a unique atmosphere, with atmospheric pressure about 100 times that of Earth, and it contains the most dangerous of acid - thick clouds of sulfuric acid. Also, carbon dioxide.
While NASA has expressed doubts about the possibility of life on Venus, some scientists have not ruled out the potential existence of microbes in its upper atmosphere.
Shukrayaan-1 is currently in work-in-progress, but specific details like the launch date have not been disclosed by ISRO.
Previous missions to Venus include Japan's Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter and ESA's Venus Express .
NASA's Parker Solar Probe has also conducted flybys of Venus and captured visible light images of its surface during a flyby in February 2021.
Shukrayaan-1 mission represents India's dedication to exploring the mysteries of our neighboring planets, particularly Venus, which offers unique scientific opportunities for research.