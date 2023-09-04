Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander executes successful ‘hop’ experiment on the Moon
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander, Vikram, has accomplished another massive feat by successfully conducting a "hop" experiment on the Moon's surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed that Vikram executed the hop experiment by firing its engines as commanded, lifting itself by approximately 40 cm above the Moon terrain, and safely landing just 30-40 cm away.
Photo Credit: ISRO
This successful hop experiment has substantial implications for future missions, particularly those aimed at collecting lunar samples and future human lunar missions.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Vikram Lander, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, surpassed its mission objectives by completing this hop experiment.
Photo Credit: ISRO
All systems performed as expected, and the spacecraft remained in good health throughout the experiment, ISRO revealed.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Various components, including Ramp, ChaSTE, and ILSA, were deployed and retracted successfully during the experiment.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The lander module, which carries the rover Pragyan, had previously made a successful soft landing on August 23, with Pragyan being deployed onto the lunar surface shortly afterward.
Photo Credit: NASA
While conducting in-situ measurements, one of Vikram's onboard payloads indicated the presence of plasma near the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Additionally, two other payloads confirmed the presence of sulfur in the moon's south-polar region.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Pragyan rover has covered a distance of over 100 meters from Vikram on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Click here
As of September 2, Pragyan had completed its assigned tasks, was safely parked, and placed into sleep mode, with its battery fully charged and solar panels oriented to receive sunlight at the next lunar sunrise expected on September 22.