Chandrayaan-4: Know in-depth details about ISRO’s next Lunar mission

Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 23, 2023
 ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) are collaborating on an ambitious international lunar mission called LUPEX or Chandrayaan-4 mission to gather crucial data about the quantity and forms of lunar water resources.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-4 mission is to obtain accurate, in-situ data on the quantity of water (H₂O) on the Moon, based on anticipated water-rich areas identified from previous observations.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to comprehensively understand the distribution, conditions, forms, and other parameters of lunar water resources through on-site observations.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission seeks to advance the technology required for exploring low-gravity celestial bodies, including innovations in mobility, lunar night survival, and mining excavation

The Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to confirm the presence of water on the Moon, investigate its distribution both on the surface and below ground, and determine its state, including its mixing with dry regolith.

Prior to landing, specific areas with unique geological and environmental conditions for investigation and observation points will be carefully chosen during the Chandrayaan-4 mission.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission will deploy a rover designed to observe up to 1.5 meters underground to detect possible water resources, simultaneously studying the lunar surface.

The rover of the Chandrayaan-4 mission is equipped to analyze the chemical elements in regions where water may be distributed. 

If hydrogen is detected, the Chandrayaan-4 rover will collect samples, heat them to vaporize volatile substances, and conduct detailed chemical composition and isotopic analysis.

Chandrayaan-4 mission will provide key data on lunar water resources, enabling assessments of their quantity and location for potential utilization in future sustainable space exploration missions. 

