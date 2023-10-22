Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know about ISRO’s next Mars mission in 10 points
Published Oct 22, 2023
After the massive success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised for a series of new missions. ISRO now aims for chapter 2 of the Mangalyaan mission. Know about this upcoming Mars mission in 10 points:
1-ISRO is preparing for Mangalyaan-2, also known as Mars Orbiter Mission-2, as a follow-up to its successful first Mars mission, Mangalyaan-1.
2-Notably, Mangalyaan-1 achieved Martian orbit on its initial attempt, making history nine years ago.
3-The Mangalyaan-2 mission carries various scientific payloads at different stages of development.
4-Among the scientific payloads, there's the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX) aiming to study interplanetary dust particles' origin, abundance, distribution, and flux at high altitudes on Mars, including potential sources from its moons, Phobos and Deimos.
5-The Radio Occultation (RO) experiment will measure neutral and electron density profiles in the Martian atmosphere using a microwave transmitter.
6-The Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) will characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles to enhance understanding of Martian atmosphere loss.
7-The Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will enable measurements of electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves to improve knowledge of Mars' plasma environment.
8-The Mangalyaan-2 mission will help confirm the presence of any hypothesized Martian rings
9-The Mangalyaan-2 will contribute significantly to our understanding of the Martian atmosphere.
10-India's Mangalyaan-2 mission represents a significant milestone in space exploration, building upon the success of its predecessor Mangalyaan-1.